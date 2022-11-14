St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

St George Matters with Chris Minns: $225 million to redevelop Canterbury Hospital

Updated November 15 2022 - 10:18am, first published 10:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kogarah MP Chris Minns.

On Monday, I announced that a NSW Labor Government will give Canterbury Hospital a much-needed upgrade.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.