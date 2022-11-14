St George Matters with Chris Minns: $225 million to redevelop Canterbury Hospital

On Monday, I announced that a NSW Labor Government will give Canterbury Hospital a much-needed upgrade.
Tens of thousands of people from St George to Strathfield depend on Canterbury Hospital for medical treatment.
The hospital is in desperate need of an upgrade with the last major redevelopment taking place 25 years ago. Currently, the hospital has no renal dialysis, no angiogram or MRI scanning technology. Cuts have been made to palliative care and the maternity ward offers no privacy to expectant mothers.
For many years the community has been fighting for an upgrade. More than 10,000 residents signed a petition calling for an urgent redevelopment. Two years ago, 60 senior doctors wrote a letter to the Health Minister describing the services at Canterbury Hospital "inadequate", "poorly resourced", and "shocking."
Both the doctors and the community have been ignored by this Government.
The staff at Canterbury Hospital have done an amazing job in very difficult circumstances, particularly over the last three years. They have been crying out for more support.
We will commit $225 million over the next three years to upgrade Canterbury Hospital. Our funding will increase the hospital's bed capacity, create a new maternity department and expand outpatient services. Our upgrade will deliver renal dialysis services for the first time at Canterbury Hospital and introduce a new 20-bed Community Mental Health facility.
NSW Labor will have a challenge on its hands to turn around 12 years of neglect by the Liberals of our state's health system.
I'm determined to meet the challenge with a comprehensive policy to boost staff and delivering the health infrastructure to go with it.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.