Concerns over youth centre plans for old Telstra exchange

Residents have voiced their concerns over a development applicaton to turn a former Telstra exchange building at Sans Souci into a community centre fo Exodus Youth Worx.
The DA for the project was referred to the Georges River Local Planning Panel on November 10 for determination because of the large number of submissions from the public objecting to the proposed use.
There were 47 submissions received. Concerns raised included alleged safety risks for residents and school children from people attending the facility, along with traffic and parking concerns, waste management and hours of operation.
The centre on the corner of Rocky Point Road and Alice Street, aims to provide a range of services including counselling for depression, anxiety, addiction for gambling, alcohol and social media, relationships and family therapy, assistance finding accommodation, job readiness programs, Community Connect Meeting for youth to meet and discuss topical issues, and Bible study.
The centre will operate Monday to Friday, from 9.00am to 9.30pm. The maximum number of staff on the premises at any time is five and the maximum number of patrons in any one group session is 14.
A number of residents addressed the panel. One resident, who lives in Alice Street objected to the hours of operation and safety of children
"The welfare and safety of residents and children on the street and at the St George Christian school should be of major concern for both the council, Exodus and the school," he said.
Another resident said the services Exodus provides are vitally important to society .
"The issue is not the services provided by Exodus but the proposed location of these. They need to be located away from residential areas and schools.
"The DA has failed to mention that Exodus's additional counselling for sex, pornography and drug addictions. We are not against what they are trying to achieve but where they are trying to achieve it."
Another Alice Street resident had concerns about security and safety.
"Calling the police after the fact is not going to help in reducing anyone's fear," he said.
A spokesman for Exodus Youth Worx said the proposed community centre isn't targetted towards violent people or sex offenders.
"Very normal people struggle with sex issues. That is a very normal part of society and this service has been set up to address that."
The panel was told that Exodus has a very strict intake process for any client that it accepts.
"We identify any risks or concerns for our staff and the community which we factor-in before deciding whether we provide a service or not," a spokesman said.
"Our staff, who would be alone with the clients are most at risk. Never would we accept a client into our service that poses a risk to our staff members let alone members of the community, neighbours or kids.
"The sex and porn addiction counselling we provide is in the context of marriage counselling."
The panel was told that the organisation's client range from a nine-month old baby with a heart condition to someone who is 99 years of age.
The council recommended approval. Reasons given included that the facility will provide services to the local community to assist with a range of personal and family needs, and that it will not result in an adverse amenity impact on the neighbouring properties or community.
The Plan of Management submitted by Exodus said, "The clientele who rely on the services of Exodus are normal people that live in the immediate area that are undergoing some form of struggle or need for social intervention by the centre.
"The centre does not attract anti-social behaviour by our members of the community who pose no threat to the surrounding area.
"The centre has operated for 21 years without the need for Police intervention or security as clients are normal members of the community who find themselves needing support in the form of counselling, life coaching and advice, job readiness, accommodation assistance, etc.
"In light of the existing clientele services by Exodus and the very fact that such people are community members that pose no material health and safety risk, the likelihood of adverse impacts on the social fabric of the area is extremely low.
"In fact, the centre has been established to potentially assist with the needs of the immediately surrounding residents if they find themselves in a vulnerable situation."
The Georges River Local Planning Panel deferred any final decision to get more information, asking for Exodus for amendments to the Plan of Management to clarify the operation and management of the premises in terms of safety and security. This may involve additional lighting, CCTV and signage.
Consideration should be given to documenting management practices relating to the screening for acceptance of clients for their services, the panel said.
