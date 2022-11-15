St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Queen's Platinum Jubilee tree planting at Bayside

November 16 2022 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Bayside Council has received Federal Government funding for tree plantings as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee 2022.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.