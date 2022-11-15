Queen's Platinum Jubilee tree planting at Bayside

Bayside Council has received Federal Government funding for tree plantings as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee 2022.
Last Saturday, November 12, residents joined Bayside Council mayor, Dr Christina Curry and Councillors to plant a tre for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee on Bona Park, Sans Souci and in Lionel Bowen Park, Mascot.
Community-based tree planting and commemorative events funded through the Planting Trees for The Queen's Jubilee Program are in honour of The Queen and her 70 years of service as Australia's Head of State and the legacy of her achievements.
Planting regionally-appropriate species that enhance the tree canopy will also leave a legacy of its own-in the form of trees flourishing across the nation for Australians to enjoy into the future.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.