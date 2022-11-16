Inaburra School put on a show for its annual music night this year - the first performance since 2019.
Two sell-out concerts showcased the musical skills of students in November.
Inaburra's Director of Music, Jennifer Geering, said the school had a proud history of performing arts.
"Since our foundational beginnings 40 years ago, Inaburra has always strived to produce excellence in the creative and performing arts and 40 years later, continued to excel in its vision," she said.
"The evening showcased the depth and breadth of the music program with the junior and senior concert ensembles."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
