Woolooware golfer Brian Shipway always wondered who were the best golfers in Sutherland Shire and why there wasn't an inclusive tournament for all local club members with a handicap to find out.
Brian said all the four Golf Clubs in the Shire held club championships so it couldn't be that hard to get them together.
"It could be just like the Ryder Cup-all those great golfers playing for local prestige and the club trophy-not for money " he said
Brian took this idea to his club captain who took it to the board who also thought it was a good idea, he then took it to the other three clubs and they all agreed it was a great concept.
So the Inaugural 'Ray White Sutherland Shire Golf Championship Challenge' was created and will take place at Woolooware Golf Club on December 3.
It is a stroke play tournament,18 holes on one day, each group is a four ball and the winner of each four ball gets four points.
There will be 32 players on course, eight players participating from each of the clubs, Woolooware, Cronulla, Kareela and the Ridge.
The men will play in A grade, A Reserve, B and C Grade and the Women in A,B and C Grade-Juniors (u18) will also take part.
There will also be a Champion Club perpetual shield award up for grabs and the tournament will change location every year with each club getting hosting rights.
Woolooware junior champion Adam Jackson (16) said its his third year in the top spot at his club and he will be ready to play.
"It should be an advantage playing at my home course, but I don't know who my opposition is yet so we will have to wait and see"
Woolooware men's A grade club champion Jake Hallinan from Wooli Creek plays off a plus one handicap and has only been a member for a year, coming from the Coast Golf Course.
" I work for Shire Cleaning so I hope to clean up" he said
" I'm confident going in, home club, first event-its good to represent your club members and really all I have to do is get the four points "
Event organizer Brian said they need caddies and encouraged family and fans to come along to watch and attend the presentation afterwards.
"I'm absolutely looking forward to it-we want to make it a 'want to play in' event going forward.
"NSW Golf said they hadn't seen an event like this before, so lets make the first one a good one"
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
