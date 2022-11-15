Sutherland Hospital's new MRI machine has arrived, and the service will be available to patients early in 2023 after construction work and a commissioning process.
The facility will be "a game changer" in reducing the need for up to 800 inpatient transfers to St George Hospital or referrals to local private providers per year.
It will be installed on level two of the new, $81.5 million, three-storey operating theatre complex.
Health Minister Brad Hazzard said the additional $7 million investment for the 3T MRI machine was "a great win for patients in Sutherland Shire".
A fly-through animation showcasing the MRI and operating theatre complex was released along with a media statement by shire MPs Mark Speakman, Eleni Petinos, Lee Evans and Melanie Gibbons.
The push for an MRI began in 2019 with a community campaign led by long-time Sutherland Hospital volunteer Sandra Hudson and another shire resident, Marilyn Urch, who gathered a petition with more than 5000 signatures.
Many of those who signed the petition provided details of their personal and traumatic experiences caused by the lack of an MRI at Sutherland Hospital.
Mark Speakman led the political lobbying before Mr Hazzard announced two years ago a machine would be included in the new operating theatre complex.
The operating theatre complex is targeted for completion in 2024.
Ms Hudson said she was "absolutely thrilled" to learn the machine had arrived.
"It will remove 'the wait'," she said. "So many patients have had long waits before being taken elsewhere for an MRI."
Ms Hudson likened the MRI arrival to having a baby.
"Marilyn and I went through a lot with the campaign to bring this about," she said.
"We are grateful for all the support we received from shire residents, doctors and nurses."
Ms Hudson said Mr Speakman was the only state MP to provide support and they had never received any acknowledgment from hospital officials.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
