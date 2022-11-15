St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Sutherland Hospital MRI service finally set to start in early 2023

By Murray Trembath
Updated November 21 2022 - 11:24am, first published November 15 2022 - 4:30pm
Sutherland Hospital's new MRI machine has arrived, and the service will be available to patients early in 2023 after construction work and a commissioning process.

