Sutherland Hospital's new MRI machine has arrived, and the service will be available to patients early in 2023 after construction work and a commissioning process.
The facility will reduce the need for up to 800 inpatient transfers to St George Hospital or referrals to local private providers per year.
It will be installed on level two of the new, three-storey operating theatre complex, which is being built at a cost of $81.5 million.
Health Minister Brad Hazzard said the additional $7 million investment for the new 3T MRI machine a was "a great win for patients in Sutherland Shire".
A fly-through animation showcasing the MRI and operating theatre complex was released along with a media statement by shire MPs Mark Speakman, Eleni Petinos, Lee Evans and Melanie Gibbons.
The push for an MRI began in 2019 with a community campaign led by long-time Sutherland Hospital volunteer Sandra Hudson and another shire resident, Marilyn Urch, who gathered a petition with more than 5000 signatures.
Many of those who signed the petition provided details of their personal and traumatic experiences caused by the lack of an MRI at Sutherland Hospital.
Mark Speakman led the political lobbying before Mr Hazzard announced two years ago a machine would be included in the new operating theatre complex.
The operating theatre complex is targeted for completion in 2024.
