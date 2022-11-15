The exhaust system was "a key concern" in the assessment of a development application for a proposed new Hurricane Grill's restaurant at the base of the Wavelength apartment block at Cronulla.
Smoke and fumes from the kitchen on street level will be discharged from flues at the top of the building, opposite Cronulla Park and beach.
A Sutherland Shire Council assessment report on the development application (DA) detailed discussions and expert advice on the exhaust system, and changes made by the applicant.
The report concluded that the council's experts were "satisfied that the highest level of filtration of the kitchen exhaust will be installed as part of the design".
Air and odour quality testing would need to take place once the restaurant was operating to ensure compliance with relevant standards, the report said.
The DA was recommended for approval with conditions by Sutherland Shire Local Planning Panel.
The recommended conditions included cutting back requested outdoor dining hours until 10pm Monday to Saturday, and 9pm on Sundays.
Recommended indoor dining hours were up until midnight on Monday to Saturday and 9pm on Sundays, subject to a 12 months' trial.
The proposed restaurant will accommodate 228 patrons, 168 inside and 60 outside.
The report said, in response to the two neighbour notification processes, 38 unique submissions were received.
Matters raised in these submissions had been addressed, and conditions of consent recommended where appropriate, the report said.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.