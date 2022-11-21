St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Updated

Updated | DA approval for Hurricane's Grill beneath Wavelength apartments at Cronulla

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
November 22 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Artist's impression of the proposed restaurant. Picture: DA

Sutherland Shire Local Planning Panel has approved the development application with a range of conditions for a Hurricane's Grill restaurant beneath the Wavelength apartment block at Cronulla despite strong opposition from some local residents.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.