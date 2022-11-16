St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Photos

Cronulla-based Sammut Group's $200m Surfers Paradise apartment development 'forges ahead as others falter'

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
November 16 2022 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Artist's impression of Coast. Picture supplied

Sutherland based developer Sammut Group's $200 million luxury Gold Coast project is officially under way.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.