Oatley scribes show talent in their own write

A new home, growing membership, book launch and a possible documentary all signal the start of a new chapter for the Oatley Writers' Group.
Fiona Johnstone, convener of Oatley Writers' Group (OWG), said 2022 has seen the group arise bigger and better than ever from the long COVID interruption.
"The group's membership has grown and the newer members have brought their own special writing genres and approaches to give our writings even wider scope," Fiona said.
Those new members have also extended the group's age range from 38 to 88.
They also give a broad worldview as seen in the Oatley Writers' Group's new publication, its 2022 Anthology, 'A Touch of Malice'.
This is a 198-page publication consisting of 25 short stories by the group's members which will be launched at a free community event in the Oatley RSL and Community Club auditorium at 11.15 am on Friday, 18 November.
Oatley RSL and Community Club is the group's new home after they urgently needed to find another meeting place when their previous three-hour meeting venue at Oatley Library was lost because of reduced opening hours when it re-opened after COVID.
Copies of A Touch of Malice will be available for purchase at this Friday's launch at the special price of $10.
"The $10 price is a little below production cost," Fiona said. "But our members wanted to share with the community the group's pleasure at where we are at with our writing now and our enthusiasm for the future.
The launch coordinator, Cliff 'Banjo' Cane said most of the 80 seats at the launch have already been booked, with only a few seats still available.
"Forward booking of the copies has been so great that there will be a significant reprint to ensure all wanting a copy (or copies) will end up being satisfied," Banjo said.
"At the price, many people are buying them as Christmas presents," he said
Inquiries about available seats for the launch, or obtaining a copy, are being handled by Banjo - 0401 875 391 or oatleywritersgroup2@gmail.com
"And to cap off a great year," Fiona said, "We are looking at an approach by a filmmaker who wants to make a documentary about the Oatley Writers' Group, its history and the way it operates, and maybe focus on some of its members.
"We'll look at the proposition early in the new year and see if it fits well with the Group. We would go down this track only if would not interfere with our tightly scheduled meetings. We do look forward to a very productive 2023."
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
