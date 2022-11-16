St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Oatley scribes show talent in their own write


By Jim Gainsford
November 16 2022 - 4:00pm
Cliff Crane and Fiona Johnstone of the Oatley Writers' Group, with the group's new publication, 'A Touch of Malice' which will be launched this Friday.

A new home, growing membership, book launch and a possible documentary all signal the start of a new chapter for the Oatley Writers' Group.

