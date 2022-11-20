Wanda SLSC will host its 7th annual Tradies One Club Surf Carnival on Saturday, November 26, 2022.
In a sign of the hot summer surf season to come there are 972 individual athletes from 22 Surf Clubs entered from as far north as Cooks Hill and down south to Warilla.
Wanda President Nathan Spinner said they are proud that the carnival has become an established event on the Surf Life Saving Surf-sports yearly calendar.
"The carnival program, once again, aims to encourage participation on the beach and in the water from Under 9 Nippers, Inclusive program members and all the way through to Masters competitors," he said
The carnival will also host the 5,000 Summer of Surf tour for 2022/2023, with competitors awarded points towards their end-of-season Summer of Surf Series.
Highlight events will include the competitor with disability events, Brooks Marc Leabeater Men's and Women Open Sprint, 2km Beach Run Relays and the Open Mixed Taplin.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
