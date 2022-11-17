St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association vows to strike again

By Eva Kolimar
Updated November 18 2022 - 8:27am, first published 7:00am
The NSW Midwives and Nurses' Association is striking on November 23 over staffing ratios. Picture by Adam McLean

Public sector nurses and midwives have voted in favour of a 24 hour strike on November 23, which will be the fourth statewide action this year.

