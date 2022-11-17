Public sector nurses and midwives have voted in favour of a 24 hour strike on November 23, which will be the fourth statewide action this year.
Union members will be fighting against widespread staffing and workloads issues, with thousands of NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association (NSWNMA) members planning to walk off the job from 7am (morning shift) until 7am on November 24 (end of night shift).
NSWMMA General Secretary, Shaye Candish, said nurses and midwives were tired of being ignored over calls for safe staffing, better working conditions and fair pay to recognise their contribution to the health system.
"Since our first statewide strike on February 15, nurses and midwives have gone above and beyond to put patient care ahead of their own basic needs. Shift after shift they have continued, burdened by short staffing and constant requests for overtime," she said.
"At the end of March, we held a second statewide strike after the NSW government failed to engage in meaningful talks about shift by shift nurse-to-patient ratios to ensure safe patient care.
"Following our third statewide strike on September 1, NSW Labor announced its Safe Staffing policy, a commitment that will see improvements in emergency departments, ICUs, maternity services and Multipurpose Services, and the introduction of shift by shift staffing levels in most wards and units.
"This finally prompted talks with the NSW government however, it is now mid-November and no real solutions have been offered to address the health staffing or workload crisis."
NSWNMA Assistant General Secretary, Michael Whaites, said members were overwhelmingly committed to fighting for widespread reforms to attract and retain the best health workforce in NSW.
"Our members are angry and upset, knowing so many colleagues with years of clinical experience are moving to work interstate or choosing to leave the profession," he said.
"Nurses and midwives have endured three years of a chaotic and disruptive pandemic, but they have been overworked and undervalued."
The NSWNMA confirmed it would continue meeting with the NSW government to discuss members' demands for safe staffing ratios and improved working conditions.
During the 24-hour strike, life-preserving services will be maintained in all public hospitals and health services.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
