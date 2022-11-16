Danebank Anglican School for Girls recently hosted international cognitive scientist Professor Guy Claxton, for a day-long workshop attended by about 150 representatives from more than 30 schools.
Professor Claxton developed the Learning Power Approach (LPA), which has been instrumental in schools across the world in lifting empowering students to learn how to learn.
LPA is a research-based, teacher-friendly way to systematically strengthen students' confidence and skill at tackling learning challenges across all phases and subjects of education.
Research shows that girls are increasingly affected by anxieties about their academic and social world, and that these anxieties can impact on their ability to meet their full potential at school and beyond.
Danebank identified student well-being lies at the core of educational wellbeing, and in 2021, implemented and now continues to integrate Dr Lea Waters' Visible Wellbeing framework into all aspects of school life.
"The Danebank Approach to Learning is a comprehensive response to contemporary concerns about student learning and well-being, combining evidence from both the learning sciences and positive psychology," Danebank Principal, Emma Burgess, said.
"The resulting model recognises the central role that well-being plays in learning for girls and the possibilities that positive wellbeing for learning creates for our students to thrive in all domains of their lives. It also recognises that our students' ability to learn is never fixed - every single person has the ability to be a better, and more powerful learner by focusing on the skills and capacities that make up powerful learning."
