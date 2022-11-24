Dedicating her career to helping people through therapy, Connie Easterbrook did not expect to use the advice usually reserved for others, on herself.
But in 2008 when her eldest daughter Simone died in a car accident, the Woronora Heights counsellor had to somehow make sense of personal tragedy that threw her into unimaginable grief.
Simone was 21 years of age when she died. She was driving home from Wollongong University, where she was studying to become an arts teacher. Simone collided with the back of a truck.
It was the second tragic incident in Mrs Easterbrook's life. Her younger brother took his life in 1996, at age 27.
After her daughter's death, Mrs Easterbrook, who has worked for Relationships Australia, has been a Lifeline coordinator and also has a private practice at Engadine, was suddenly in the shoes of those she has supported in their bereavement.
"I had therapy, which was helpful. The grief journey is long term, not something you get over," she said. "But I could draw on my understanding of grief and what I'd learnt through my training."
The biggest breakthrough was writing and publishing her first book, 'My Daughter, Myself", a memoir that combined her professional and personal experiences.
Designed as a resource for people who have struggled with grief, mental health and parenting, the book has been endorsed by the Chief Executive of the Australian Centre of Grief and Bereavement, Chris Hall, who is speaking at the book's launch on November 26 at Caringbah Tradies.
This week marks the International Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims. Mrs Easterbrook describes her book as a quest towards understanding loss.
"I wanted to help others because I hear their stories. Writing the book was also healing, but I wanted Simone to be remembered, and to keep her memory alive. I didn't want her life to end with death," she said.
The author also writes about the "complex" relationship she had with Simone.
"She was the one who pushed my buttons, even though we were very close," Mrs Easterbrook said. "I regret the way I parented her and I write about the guilt. I realised it came from a loving place, but she had ADHD, so she was quite challenging and there was a lot of conflict and emotional distress.
"The key message I wanted to get across is the importance of love and acceptance of your children, but that it requires love and acceptance of yourself."
A more comforting memory the mother of four holds onto, is the moment she describes in her book as "in her light". "There was charisma and joy from her presence," Mrs Easterbrook said. "Three days before the accident, we were on a ferry. I looked into her eyes. It was quite a powerful moment. I saw love and wisdom."
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14; Mensline 1300 789 978; beyondblue 1300 224 636.
Want more local news? Sign up for your free weekly newsletter.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.