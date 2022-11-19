Together we can make a difference through awareness, education and action.- Dr Christina Curry
Bayside Women's Shelter general manager Sallianne Faulkner and Bayside mayor, Dr Christina Curry are urging everyone to support the Bayside Says No to Family Violence Walk on Saturday, 26 November.
The walk will support the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender Based-Violence campaign being held throughout November.
It will start at 10am from Pemberton Reserve, next to Ramsgate RSL, and walk to Depena Reserve where there will be a community barbecue.
"This initiative from Bayside Council will help amplify the message about domestic and family violence in our community. Domestic and family violence affects everyone," Ms Faulkner said.
"Bayside Women's Shelter is a crisis accommodation refuge in Bayside for women and children escaping domestic and family violence.
"Since we opened in 2018, Bayside Women's Shelter has cared for over 145 women and children, giving them a safe place to take a breath," Ms Faulkner said.
"We look to empower our women by rebuilding their self confidence and with dignity. We have highly trained casework staff who work with our women and children to provide them with the support they require at each step of their new journey."
The walk will be led by Bayside mayor, Dr Christina Curry and councillors. Everyone is welcome to join the walk and are encouraged to wear orange.
"Bayside Local Government Area ranks 74th in NSW for domestic violence incidents," Councillor Curry said in a Mayoral Minute submitted at the October 24 council meeting.
"Last year, there were 620 people directly impacted by domestic violence, a figure that we have to work together as a community to reduce," she said.
"The 16 Days campaign is an annual, internationally recognised campaign sponsored by the United Nations that calls for the prevention and elimination of violence against women and girls.
"This is a high profile campaign and is a fitting remembrance of the impact domestic violence has on our community."
Councillor Curry outlined a number of initiatives to support the campaign. Flags will be installed around the LGA next month that carry the 16 Days campaign branding. The branding will also be on approximately ten of Council's garbage trucks. A program of community awareness activities has been developed.
As well as the community walk on 26 November there will be other educative activities scheduled throughout the 16 days.
Council is working with NSW Police, Bay City Care, Bayside Women's Shelter, Advance Diversity Services, Sydney Multicultural Services, South Eastern Community Connect and other local groups and services.
"Together we can make a difference through awareness, education and action," Councillor Curry said.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.