A blue sky dream: How to have the perfect beach holiday

A beach holiday is a little slice of heaven, when you can work on your tan and ignore the stress of your day-to-day life for a little while. Picture from Shutterstock.

Is there truly anything better than a beach holiday? The sun in your face, the sand in your toes, mojito in one hand, towel in the other, utter bliss.



Often in our stressful, busy lives these moments of serenity are hard to come by, so wasting them on an average, stress-riddled week is not an option.



We're here to give you a step-by-step guide on how to make the most of your beachy week so that the only bumps you run into are waves.

Step one: Pick the perfect accommodation

Okay, so let's start with accommodation, for your perfect holiday, you want to have that perfect backdrop, somewhere that from the moment you check in your residual city stress just melts away.



So whether you're looking for Sunshine Coast accommodation or a place to stay in a tiny beach town, make sure it meets your needs. A favourite that ticks all the boxes has to be Peppers Noosa.



Located in the eternally popular Noosa Heads, this hotspot boasts beautiful airy rooms, mere steps away from the beach and surrounded by the hottest eateries and shops the strip has to offer.



Of course, a must is your stay being close to that golden sand, there's nothing worse than a beach holiday where you've got to load up the car just to catch a whiff of that salty air, so choose wisely when you're looking to book.

Step two: Avoid excessive sleep-ins

We know what it sounds like, telling people not to sleep in on their holiday is both cruel and likely unfeasible, but don't worry we're not telling you not to sleep in at all, we're simply saying don't spend the whole day in bed.



Whilst this is totally understandable, if not encouraged for a lazy Sunday morning at home, if you spend your entire trip in bed, rather than getting out there amongst the action, by the time you head home, it'll feel wasted. Instead, take your morning nice and slow and then get out to the beach before lunchtime, if not a little earlier.



Then, even if you're still feeling a little snoozy, you can catch some Z's on the beach, just make sure to wear a wide-brimmed hat and layer on that SPF, you'll thank us later.

Step three: Take yourselves out for a nice dinner (at least once)

When you're on a beach holiday you can easily get caught up in your new routine of sun, sand and surf, what an incredible lifestyle to lead after all.



But, don't forget to indulge yourself, even if it's just a little, this is your hard-earned after all, you want to enjoy it. Take yourself and your partner, or friends, depending on the company you're with, and head out to a nice dinner where somebody else can wait on you.



Nothing is better than being brought delicious food and fresh cocktails and wine as you sit back, laugh and recount the highlights of the day.

Step four: Take it slow

Sometimes, when we go on holidays, we forget it's actually a break. Itineraries are drawn up and it becomes all go go go. But, a beach holiday isn't for that, it's to rejuvenate yourself and recalibrate, it's to soak up the sun and have some actual downtime that you likely haven't had in quite some time.



So, whilst we've recommended that you make it out of the comfort of your bed before midday and that you make the most of your break, remember that you're here to reset yourself, so go at your own pace.



Forget about all the others who have said they got up for runs before the sun came up, or every day they've done something new, if that's not your ballgame, it is ok not to do it. It's your time, so rest up and enjoy yourself.

Step five: Get off socials

One of the easiest ways to bring down the overall enjoyment of your trip is to constantly check in online.



Is your friend having a better time on her holiday? Does that girl have a better bikini than you? Is that couple staying in nicer accommodation? Comparison is the thief of joy and once you start to look at what's being posted on Instagram, your holiday will feel about 20 per cent less fun.



Sure, these days it's hard to log off completely for most, but perhaps limit yourself a little more than usual. Set some boundaries, don't bring your phone to the beach, or don't check it during meals.



It's easy to get caught up in the online world, but remember you're comparing your day-to-day to somebody else's highlight reel, so put your phone down and get into the water.

Step six: Make the most of your surroundings

For most of us, lazing by a beach is not the norm. Most of our Wednesdays are spent hauled up in an office building, checking out spreadsheets and answering emails or phone calls, but this one is spent lying on golden sand, making sure that tan is even (don't forget to reapply your SPF!)



So, why not make the most of your location and go for a little exploration adventure? How big it is is really up to you, it can be as little as going for a stroll to check out a new ice cream joint, or as big as travelling to a neighbouring town to explore its markets.



Enjoy your new home for as long as you want. A beach holiday is a little slice of heaven. You can work on your tan and ignore the stress of your day-to-day life for a little while.

