St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Raise Foundation calls for youth mentors in Sutherland Shire schools

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated November 17 2022 - 11:23am, first published 11:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raise Foundation pairs a volunteer youth mentor with a student to support their well-being. Picture supplied

Students at more high schools in Sutherland Shire will benefit from a youth mentoring program, which supports student well-being.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.