Students at more high schools in Sutherland Shire will benefit from a youth mentoring program, which supports student well-being.
Youth mentoring organisation, Raise Foundation, announced it will run its evidence-based, youth mentoring program for the first time at Heathcote and Kirrawee high schools in 2023.
This is in addition to the six shire schools running the program including Cronulla, Engadine, Lucas Heights, Sylvania and Jannali high schools, OLMC and Burraneer Public School.
Up to 15 students from each school will benefit from participating in the Raise early intervention mentoring program in 2023.
Raise provides young people with a caring, independent volunteer mentor who shows up each week to listen and support the student they are matched with, empowering young people to share their load.
Raise delivers evidence-based, youth mentoring programs across Australia, recruiting and training volunteers who are matched with students who stand to benefit most from an independent adult to talk to.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
