Juvenile Eastern Blue Gropers have been recorded living on endangered oyster reefs for the first time.
University of Sydney researchers spotted the juvenile blue gropers in four remnant oyster reefs in NSW, including in Towra Point and Port Hacking.
However, as oyster reefs are critically endangered in NSW, the home of the blue groper is under threat, prompting fears for the fish's long-term survival.
The groper is listed as 'near threatened' by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) due to habitat loss and overfishing in the 1900s.
The Blue Groper relies on critically endangered oyster reefs as a key habitat. They are known for being extremely curious, often swimming close to people.
In the past century, humans, along with climate change, have caused the destruction of nearly 85 percent of oyster reefs worldwide. In Australia, oyster reefs formed from two native oyster species, the Sydney Rock Oyster and the Southern Mud Oyster, are considered functionally extinct.
Oyster reefs are affected by warming waters and ocean acidification due to climate change, along with eutrophication - a buildup of nutrients like phosphorus and nitrogen from agricultural and industrial run-off.
"Gropers are one of the most beloved fish species in all of Eastern Australia by fishermen, divers, and snorkelers due to their friendly nature, which also puts them at risk, and their vibrant blue and pink colours," Lead Researcher and PhD candidate Christopher Pine, from the Faculty of Science, said.
"Our findings show that oyster reefs are so important for this fish and other fish communities. It highlights the need to protect and restore these threatened systems.
"The loss of this species would be devastating - not just for ecosystems but for the public at large."
Researchers observed the juvenile blue gropers as part of a broader study of fish communities, using underwater video cameras at NSW oyster reefs. Using these videos, they were able to assess and estimate the abundance, richness and diversity of a variety of fish species at each of the sites.
Juvenile blue gropers were among some of the most abundant fish observed during summer, appearing in nearly 30 per cent of videos taken during the summer of 2021.
"The high numbers and frequency of occurrence make it clear that the gropers didn't simply stray into these environments - they chose them, for what exact reason we do not yet know," Mr Pine said.
"The remnant reefs where the blue gropers were spotted are potentially acting as a nursery, providing protection from predators and wave energy, in addition to providing food such as small crabs, gastropods and worms, which live on and around the oyster shells.
"Juvenile fish often stay in nursery habitats until they grow to adult size. As juveniles, they face an extreme pressure to grow quickly in order to survive, and nursery habitats often provide the perfect place for them to do so.
"That's why protecting and restoring potential fish nurseries and other fish habitats, such as oyster reefs, seagrass meadows and mangrove forests, is so important.
"It's clear that to ensure the groper remains a living emblem and not a relic, efforts to maintain and restore oyster reefs must continue."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
