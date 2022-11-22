More attractions and inclusive events were part of this year's IBM Bank Cook Community Classic, which was held at Cronulla on Sunday after a two-year break due to the pandemic.
The carnival, which was held for the fifteenth year, included an ANSTO science booth for the kids, reptile show, jumping castle, Ronald McDonald, performances by Ettingshausens Dancers and Kirrawee High School Band, and a Victor Chang Heart Check Booth.
There were two different ocean distances - 1km for 10 years and over and a 2km swim for 13 years and over with cash prizes in the male/female open category as well as age groups.
The annual Classic provides a fundraising platform for St George and Sutherland Shire community groups - including sports clubs, local charities, school P&Cs and other community organisations through the sale of raffle tickets.
Water safety was provided by the Bate Bay surf lifesaving clubs.
Cook MP Scott Morrison thanked all those who came to enjoy the event.
"It was a great day, with Wanda Nippers taking out the Classic Cup again for the eighth year running," he said.
"There was a record number of registrants in the ocean swims and it was terrific to see so many locals and families enjoying the entertainment and stalls in the park.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
