More fun and attractions have been built into this year's IBM Bank Cook Community Classic, which will be held at Cronulla on Sunday November 20 after a two-year break due to the pandemic.
In the past, the event has attracted more than 5000 people for a community swimming event, four-way surf club relay, beach football, volleyball and stalls.
This year's carnival includes an ANSTO science booth for the kids, reptile show, jumping castle, Ronald McDonald, performances by Ettingshausens Dancers and Kirrawee High School Band, and a Victor Chang Heart Check Booth.
There are two different swim distances - 1km for 10 years and over and a 2km swim for 13 years and over.
Cash prizes up for grabs for both swims in the male/female open category as well as age groups.
The Classic provides a fundraising platform for St George and Sutherland Shire community groups - including sports clubs, local charities, school P&Cs and other community organisations through the sale of raffle tickets.
Water safety is provided by the Bate Bay surf lifesaving clubs.
The program includes:
Cook MP Scott Morrison" established the event, which is in its fifteenth year.
"The Classic is a great family day out, celebrating and supporting local organisations that make our community strong," he said.
"To date the Classic has raised around $1.5 million for over 90 local charities and community organisations such as Civic Disability Services, Project Youth, Giants Baseball Club, Kurnell Mens Shed and many others.
"The IMB Bank Cook Community Classic relies on the generous support of our local surf life saving clubs and I once again thank Cronulla, North Cronulla, Elouera and Wanda for their willingness to support our wider community.
"I also extend my gratitude to all of the corporate sponsors, particularly IMB Bank who have been with the Classic since its inception and are once again the major sponsor. I thank them for their continued support. I would also like to thank all sponsors who stayed on during the pandemic to support the Classic, despite the event being cancelled.
"All of the sponsors contribute to making the Classic an uplifting event which celebrates our community and brings it together.
"The charities and community organisations supported through the Classic are run by dedicated staff, often volunteers, who make tremendous efforts to care for our community and beyond.
"Please take the time to support these organisations by purchasing a ticket in the raffle or by coming along to enjoy the carnival atmosphere and take part in the activities during the day.
"This year the event will be bigger and better than before, and will return to our original location at Cronulla Beach and Park."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
