Shire Matters with Mark Speakman: New choice for first home buyers

For generations, owning your own home has been the "great Australian dream", more so if you are lucky to live in an area as naturally beautiful as the Shire. For most of us, it's the biggest investment that we'll make in our lifetime.
Saving for that first home deposit takes a lot of hard work. Paying stamp duty is often a major hurdle for first home buyers trying to enter the housing market.
The NSW Government's First Home Buyer Choice program is nation-leading reform. It will give first home buyers, on properties up to $1.5 million, a choice between paying upfront stamp duty or instead paying a smaller annual property payment. It's a key part of the NSW Government's $2.8 billion housing package in the 2022-23 Budget. It will help thousands of people to shave around two years off the time needed to save a deposit. It will give them the freedom and flexibility to decide what works best for them.
NSW Treasury analysis shows the breakeven period between upfront stamp duty and an annual property tax would be 36 years for an $800,000 apartment, 28 years for a $1 million townhouse, and 26 years for a $1.25 million house. The same analysis shows that if a first home buyer purchased a $1 million house and sold it 10 years later (which is around the median holding period), the annual property payments over the 10 years would total $19,881 in present value terms compared with $40,090 in upfront stamp duty - a saving of $20,209.
The First Home Buyer Choice program won't begin until 16 January 2023, but first home buyers can opt into the annual payment retrospectively if they purchase a first home before 16 January 2023. They can apply from 16 January to opt in and have any stamp duty paid refunded.
Owning a home provides security and opportunity. Providing choice to first home buyers lets them unlock the dream of home ownership sooner.
