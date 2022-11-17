Shire Matters with Mark Speakman: New choice for first home buyers

The NSW Government's First Home Buyer Choice program is nation-leading reform. It will give first home buyers, on properties up to $1.5 million, a choice between paying upfront stamp duty or instead paying a smaller annual property payment. It's a key part of the NSW Government's $2.8 billion housing package in the 2022-23 Budget. It will help thousands of people to shave around two years off the time needed to save a deposit. It will give them the freedom and flexibility to decide what works best for them.