Former ambulance station and saddlery at Sutherland to become florist

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated November 17 2022 - 7:22pm, first published 5:30pm
The heritage-listed building in Old Princes Highway will become a flower shop. Picture: Chris Lane

Sutherland Shire's first ambulance station and later a well-known saddlery will be reborn as a flower shop.

