Sutherland Shire's first ambulance station and later a well-known saddlery will be reborn as a flower shop.
Sutherland Shire Council has approved an application by Olsens, whose funeral parlour is nearby.
A $71,500 makeover of the heritage-listed building will provide a shopfront and display area on the ground floor and administration area and staff facilities on the first floor.
The building opened in 1929 as an ambulance station, and a plaque marking the event remains on the front of the building.
The ambulance station was relocated to Sutherland Hospital after it opened in 1958 and the building was used for other purposes until 1966 when saddle maker Don Stuart and his family moved in, running the business downstairs and living above.
In 2000, the Sutherland Saddlery closed and was replaced by Sutherland Art Gallery, which also later closed, leaving the building empty.,
A heritage consultant's report provided by the applicant said proposed conservation works would have "a positive impact" on the building.
"A number of works are proposed that would return original elements to the building, which would have a positive heritage impact," the report said.
"Council should have no hesitation, from a heritage perspective, in approving this development application."
The Sutherland Heritage Inventory says the site provides evidence of the development of health services in the shire in the mid twentieth century and evidences the original subdivision of the City View Estate, 1912, spurred by the extension of the Illawarra railway.
"The place demonstrates the development of community life in Sutherland in the early Twentieth Century period," the document says.
"The place has an identified association with J H Buckeridge, architect and T E Rolfe, philanthropist, significant people in the Sydney metropolitan area.
The place has an identified association with the Ambulance Association of NSW, a significant community in the state.
"The building is a fine example of the Interwar warehouse style. The building is well known to the local community. The original building, despite additions, has a high level of integrity."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
