Soccer gala day connects with Shire students

The Sutherland Shire Police Area Command and Police Youth Command hosted a Soccer Gala Day at Kareela Sporting Fields for the region's grade nine students on Tuesday, November 15.
Aimed at raising awareness of mental health among teenage males in the Sutherland Shire, the day had an emphasis on male teenage mental health awareness and suicide prevention.
The event was run by the police and Sutherland PCYC, with the assistance of Gotcha4Life and Headspace.
Grade nine male students (14 to 15-year-olds) from Sutherland Shire schools; Menai, Sylvania, Caringbah, Heathcote and Gymea, competed at the gala day.
The gala day's inception came off the back of alarming statistics provided by Gotcha4Life stating, that so far in 2022, 19 males under 18-years-old had died by suicide, the leading cause of death in Australia for 15 to 44-year-olds.
The structure of the event was fluid, with no set talks or lectures, but instead, police and support agencies interacted with the boys and teachers between matches.
This was with the intention of fostering positive relationships and breaking down any existing communication barriers that may exist between police, young person's and mental health clinicians. Event organiser, Acting Sergeant Ashley Taylor, said the day was absolutely fantastic.
"All of the kids were great, they were engaged, they were all very well behaved," he said. "They ate plenty and engaged with all the support services, and they're all wanting to do it again next year.
"I think that's sort of the best feedback you can get."
The day's matches went down to the wire. Throughout the day there were some close games and plenty of fun for the students.
In the semi finals one game was close at 1-0, and the other was 4-1. While the final between Caringbah and Menai went right down to the wire, as the match could've gone either way, but in the end Caringbah won 1-0.
With nine matches played on the day between 6 teams, it was eventually the team from Caringbah that won in a close match (1-0) against Menai.
Gotcha4Life and Headspace were engaging with the students between games, opening the discussion of mental health.
"When each team was having lunch, Kellie from Gotcha4Life had a big A4 board and she was asking questions and the students were engaged," said Acting Sergeant Taylor.
"She was talking about mate ship and strategies you do when you're starting to feel down and qualities you look for in friends and that sort of thing. So that was fantastic."
Some of the school's welfare/wellness officers attended and thought the event was great for the students as there is a gap in the space for the grade nine age group.
Acting Sergeant Taylor said it was good to give the students the tools and a little bit of information prior to going into the later years of school and the HSC.
Youth Command have already decided to make the gala day an annual event, due to last week's great success.
They are also keeping options open to expand the event and are hopeful in providing more activities for teenagers (both male and female) and schools in the Sutherland Shire.
