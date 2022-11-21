Vale John Roche

Many were saddened to hear of the passing of former Socceroo and Sutherland Shire football player, John Roche, on November 4.
The 74-year-old was the first Sutherland player to represent Australia in early 1970's.
He started his career with Como West, before going on to play senior football with Sutherland Shire (now called Sutherland Sharks) and eventually playing much of his career representing Marconi.
On the international stage, Roche was Socceroo cap #215, making 11 total appearances.
He was a member of Australia's 18-player 1970 World Tour squad and earnt four 'A international' caps during his time with the Socceroos.
The squad, under the tutelage of Rale Rasic and Les Scheinflug, played 15 matches in nine nations, over a 39-day stretch.
Roche was among the younger members of the team, with legendary player Johnny Warren acting as his captain and mentor, while the Australian squad was attempting to build experience ahead of the 1974 FIFA World Cup.
Unfortunately, injury prevented Roche from representing Australia at the 1974 tournament.
He did however go on to become a dual international, playing for Hong Kong against Sweden.
Having joined Sutherland in the mid-1960's Roche made an immediate impact at the club, playing as an inside forward and being known for his strength, tenacity, competitiveness, agility and huge stamina.
Roche's entire family became known throughout the club in the 60's, with all getting involved, while he became and committee member and mentor to many young players.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
