Residents say bus stop decision sends wrong signal

Oatley residents say Georges River Council has ignored their signals to stop two bus stops being built in their quiet street.
The residents sent a petition and seven letters objecting to an application by the Punchbowl Bus Company to build two bus stops for its 955 services in a short section of Acacia Street between Gungah Bay Road and Myall Street.
Residents had safety concerns, noise and loss of amenity from the new bus stops.
But the Georges River Traffic Committee and then the full council both approved the application last month.
"They didn't listen to our concerns," one Acacia Street resident, Brad, said.
"Residents of Acacia Street are strongly against the new stops in their street."
Brad, who did not want to use his last name, said he contacted the council and the local member, Mark Coure outlining the residents' safety concerns regarding the bus stop proposal.
"There was meant to be a street survey of the movability of the bus around the roundabout. To this date I have not sen anything like that. I was only told by a neighbour on 11 October that the bus stop would be formally approved at the next council meeting.
"The councillors have been misinformed as the council report to the traffic committee says there were only four responses to the proposal for the bus stop.
"This is not correct as there are nine residents who sent emails opposing the bus stops and on to of that there was a petition that I sent to the council on 26 July from the residents strongly against the bus stops.
"Residents of Acacia Street say the lack of response to their concerns is despicable," he said.
"They are dissatisfied and disgusted with the lack of response or consultation from the council."
The Punchbowl Bus Company was approached for comment.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
