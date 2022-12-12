St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Menai Salvation Army volunteers gather food and toy hampers for families in Sutherland Shire

EK
By Eva Kolimar
December 12 2022 - 1:00pm
Kym Briggs, Zoe Lang, Miranda Salvo's Mission Leader David Godkin and Emmy with some of the donated toys that will be handed out to families in need as part of The Salvation Army Sutherland Shire Christmas Appeal. Picture by Chris Lane

Giving not receiving is the Christmas message behind the biggest mission of the year for Sutherland Shire Salvation Army.

