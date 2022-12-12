Giving not receiving is the Christmas message behind the biggest mission of the year for Sutherland Shire Salvation Army.
With hundreds of generously donated food items and toys, volunteers are picking up pace to pack festive hampers for those who find themselves in a position of great need.
They may not have a roof over their head, or something to eat. They may be escaping a violent perpetrator or are struggling to rustle up dollars for bills.
The annual Salvo's Christmas Appeal is the biggest donation drive of the year for the charity organisation. The idea is simple - collect donations and pack them in abundance so they can be handed out to disadvantaged families.
Bangor was volunteer central on December 12, when hampers were gathered, sorted and bundled, ready to be distributed into the community at Miranda on December 15-16.
Miranda Salvo's Mission Leader David Godkin, estimates about 250 Sutherland Shire families will be supported through the appeal in 2022.
"Many people who have donated to us have said they were surprised that there are so many people in need in the shire," Mr Godkin said.
"It's like the iceberg - you only see a little above the surface, but below there really is great need."
It is no surprise that COVID-19 affected community reach, but volunteers are eager to keep the spirit of giving alive with robust packing energy. Times are still tough, Mr Godkin said.
"We've emerged from COVID-19 pretty well," he said. "But the economic situation that many find themselves in is what's driving the appeal. Everyone is feeling the pinch from price rises in petrol, electricity and rent."
A demand for safe and secure shelter is a big request, he said.
"One of the greatest needs we find is affordable housing. Some are spending way above their expected percentage of income on accommodation, and then there is very little money left to buy food, pay bills and school expenses," Mr Godkin said. "It is taking a real toll on the vulnerable and marginalised in our communities."
He says the call for support is "right across the board".
"You get your single mums who have sadly find themselves in domestic violence situations, and when they flee, they flee with nothing. It's tragic," Mr Godkin said.
"We get a lot of elderly people who are struggling, people who have mental health issues and find it difficult to budget, young ones, and people who have two incomes and mortgage, but still can't find enough money for food."
But the glimmer of hope that brings some Christmas cheer back to people who benefit from hand-outs, is shining bright.
All of the donations have been sourced from organisations, businesses, churches, service clubs, schools and community brass bands who sing a welcome festive cheer. Mr Godkin says some people also offer cash donations.
"I get knocks on my door where people say 'here's a couple of hundred dollars. I don't have time to buy toys but please make sure a family gets something nice for Christmas,'" he said.
"We are also recipients of the Kmart Wishing Tree, which we are really grateful for. When I recently picked up toys from Southgate, I saw families who had bought toys for their children, dropping off toys under the tree.
"It's lovely to see the younger generation learning from their parents that there are other families who don't have a Christmas like we may have."
On hamper distribution day, families can choose their items. "It gives some respect and dignity to the process," Mr Godkin said. "It's nice for parents to sit down with the children and say 'I chose this for you'."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
