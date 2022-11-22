An impressive residence in Connells Point

House of the Week
Bed 4 | Bath 3 | Car 4
With a sought-after Connells Point address, this impressive residence is set on approx 982qm.
"Very private, sunny and elevated setting enjoying the breezes from the nearby Kyle Bay," listing agent Andrew Stefanovski of McGrath South Hurstville said. "The grounds are level and ideal for entertaining.
"The house has been built in 1996 and lovingly maintained. It has multiple living areas such as separate formal lounge, formal dining and family area expanding onto the outdoor paved area with a bar by the in-ground pool. Vast proportions (320 sqm) for relaxed family living."
Four bedrooms with built-ins including a lavish master suite while there's a generous granite kitchen with gas stainless steel appliances.
For the family, a games room amply sized for a pool table and a fully equipped home theatre with screen, sound and projector.
The lower level has a study and double garage with internal access.
"Set deep into the Connells Point peninsula, it is a short stroll to Donnelly Park in Kyle Bay, Connells Point Reserve, Poulton Wetland and Moore's Reserve Boat Ramp," Andrew said. "Connells Point School is four minutes' walk and a bus stop for Hurstville railway is across the street."
