Once the Kindy classroom doors swing open at Carlton Public School on February 6, there will be at least one familiar face for these new starters.
Bexley twin sisters Ella and Gemma Wong are taking their first steps into Kindergarten together.
Their mother Grace says her daughters are excited to begin their formal educational journey as a pair.
"They are more than ready," she said. "They are writing numbers at home and have been watching their older brother, who is in Year 2, do his homework."
Luckily for their teacher, they are not identical, and have very different personalities.
"Ella is taller and more mature," Ms Rui said. "She's a bit more outgoing and confident, and can make friends easily. She's always the one standing in the front, is a bit more serious and likes to follow instructions. Her hair is slightly longer and she likes to have a ponytail and a bit more style.
"Gemma is more shy but she is very cheeky, and is the one who makes jokes. She likes to do things her way. She has what we call 'mushroom hair' - can't do much with it, just put a few pins in."
The sisters will begin Kindy in the same class to help ease them in. It's not a new process for the family, with their first-born already familiar with the school.
"I'm way more confident this time," Ms Rui said. "It's been great having the NSW Government vouchers - I used them all in one go. It's a big saving. Grandma bought all the school bags."
Going from one to three set of lunch boxes means extra organisational skills in the kitchen.
"Sometimes it's a head ache thinking what to put in them but I've been doing three for a while because the girls went to preschool," Ms Rui said. "They like sushi and because we have an Asian background the girls love their noodles."
At least now there will be one school newsletter for the trio, Ms Rui said. "It's not easy with so many emails - it's like catching up with work," she said.
"Now they will be in the same place, so it should be easier knowing what's happening in the calendar."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
