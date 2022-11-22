World-class ocean views in Cronulla

House of the Week
Bed 2 | Bath 1 | Car 0
This sun-drenched beachside apartment, positioned in a highly sought after and coveted building, boasts one of Cronulla's best absolute ocean front locales.
This ultimate lifestyle apartment with a sunny easterly aspect enjoys a premier surfside position and is within footsteps of pristine beaches, ocean pools, bays, cafes, eateries, transport and beachfront reserves.
Set in a newly refurbished complex with levies already paid, this two bedroom apartment is ready to move into for immediate enjoyment.
Relax in the light filled open plan living area and unwind in the complete bathroom.
Other features of the apartment include internal laundry facilities and security intercom plus security access.
This property would suit owner occupiers and/or astute investors alike.
