St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

2022 St George Community Awards winners

November 18 2022 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Recipients of the 2022 St George Community Awards at Club Central Hurstville.

The 2022 St George Community Awards were back in-person this year after a two-year hiatus due to COVID.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.