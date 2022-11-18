2022 St George Community Awards winners

The 2022 St George Community Awards were back in-person this year after a two-year hiatus due to COVID.
Oatley MP, Mark Coure hosted the annual awards ceremony at Club Central Hurstville on November 4.
The awards recognise the invaluable contributions of the many volunteers which make up the St George region.
"This year we recognised 89 volunteers across 8 categories ranging from individual achievers to community groups and small businesses." Mr Coure said.
"It was fantastic to have the awards back in-person with around 300 family members and friends attending to celebrate the achievements of so many hardworking members of our community."
"Volunteers are the backbone of our community, whether it's running the local canteen or uniform shop to coaching on the weekends and beyond, volunteers dedicate their time and effort without asking for any praise or recognition for their endeavours.
"To all of our local volunteers a big heartfelt thankyou on behalf the community for all you do," he said.
Also recognised this year were three recipients of the NSW Government Community Service Award, which recognises an individual who has substantially helped to improve the quality of life of members in their community.
These recipients are:
. Principal of Oatley West Public School, Paul Nash.
Paul has been Principal at Oatley West for a number of years and is an exceptional member of our local community, tirelessly dedicating himself to the betterment of the staff, students and parents at Oatley West PS.
. Captain of Mortdale Fire Station, Wayne Challinor.
Wayne Challinor has served our local area with distinction over many decades, most prominently as Captain of Mortdale Fire Station playing an important role during the Black Summer Bushfires.
. Commanding Officer of Riverwood Hornets Air League, Chris Bailey.
Chris is an invaluable member of the Riverwood Hornets and his tireless dedication, and leadership skills are reflected by the esteem in which the Air League is held in the community.
. Principal of Oatley Public School - Debbie Hunter.
As Principal of Oatley Public School, Debbie plays an important role in shaping the future of our local area, ensuring that her students receive the very best education thanks to her strong advocacy.
Entertainment for this year's ceremony was provided by the St George Brass Band who alongside MC Paul McGrath from 2NBC Radio and special guest Kellie Sloan the former CEO of Life Education helped to make the night an outstanding success.
