St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Photos

HSC class of 2022 make their mark with the release of results

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated December 15 2022 - 6:30pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

HSC students have finally received the news they were waiting for all year - their results.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.