HSC students have finally received the news they were waiting for all year - their results.
ATARs were released at 9am on December 15. This followed the First in Course awards yesterday, which recognised students who placed first in their subject across NSW.
Marist College Kogarah's Mario Baroud, of Bexley, topped Mathematics Standard 2 - a tough feat, as the elective is incredibly popular in NSW.
"In the trials I joked with my teacher because the only mark I lost then was from an easy question, so I kept telling them 'let's hope I get it right so I can get first in the state.' So maybe I did expect it," he said.
He worked hard, achieving an ATAR of 98.55. "I got ahead of classes by a few weeks so by the time it was being taught, it was revision," he said. "I stayed consistent through the school holidays. I ate ice-cream and watched movies - I was relaxed."
Praising his teachers, Mario said their support propelled him to success. "They stayed back for hours each week to help with my studies," he said. "They inspired me. They should all get a pay rise."
He looks forward to studying a double degree at UTS, software engineering and medical science.
Miranda's Ava Piazza, who nabbed top spot for Italian Continuers, drew on her cultural background and passion for languages, including Spanish.
"I have studied Italian my whole life," the Endeavour High School graduate said. "It was friendly competition within my class but it challenged me to put more effort in. Getting first place wasn't a surprise - I knew if I read all the questions properly I would obtain top mark."
Another standout student, Kogarah's Nathaneal Tan of Sydney Technical High School, says his love of problem solving helped achieve a strong ATAR of 93.45. He will study advanced computing science at the University of Sydney.
"My goal was around 90 so I'm quite happy," he said. "I will go back to my school and tell my teachers about how I went."
At only 15 years of age and one of the youngest HSC students in NSW this year, Engadine High School's Tamara McKeon was first in Textiles and Design. She has been accelerated since primary school and is part of the gifted and high potential program.
Cronulla High School's Aniek Compton placed equal first in Food Technology. "I did not expect it," she said. "My first reaction was 'are you sure it's me?'
"I'm very thankful for the support of my teacher because she was also a mentor. Next year I'm planning on studying podiatry at Western Sydney University."
First for Business Services Examination, Sarah Maikari of Beverly Hills Girls High School, was happy with her ATAR of "over 90".
"I set an alarm and I was up at 5.30am for my result. My family was there when I logged in, they were really happy," she said.
"Getting a high ATAR is an easier and quicker pathway but there is a way around everything - it's not the end of the world. I'm thinking of taking an offer into psychology but I'm looking at a few courses."
Endeavour High School's Hayden Matthews, who was captain in 2022, wasn't too fussed on waiting for his ATAR to be released. He already had an early offer to study sport and exercise science and psychology at Australian Catholic University. He was happy with his ATAR of 78.6.
He also won the Minister's Award for Excellence in Student Achievement this year. But he's scoring goals on a different field too. The rising football star was named in the Sydney FC squad for the club friendly against Celtic FC last month.
The Oatley talent missed classes throughout his final school year to train, but managed to stay focus.
"I've played football since age four and joined the academy in 2016, working my way through the ranks," he said. "But school has been something I've worked for across 13 years. It's taken a massive load off getting early entry into uni. It calmed the nerves."
Endeavour High's Principal, James Kozlowski, said this year's HSC cohort was the "best on record".
"Most pleasingly, our students are proving that academic and sporting excellence are not mutually exclusive and that in the right environment students will achieve both," he said.
"Giving students a great education means providing them with opportunities for success in many fields. By doing that, future pathways are varied and far more exciting for them."
Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell says young people are finishing the HSC more prepared for life after school than ever before.
"The fact that more school leavers than ever before are engaged in employment, education or training is incredible and a sign of bright future ahead for the Class of 2022," Ms Mitchell said.
A recent post-school destination survey shows that last year, more than 90 per cent of all school leavers were in education, training or employment. This is up from 86 per cent on the previous year and the highest rate since the survey began in 2014.
The 2022 HSC Merit Lists are now available on the NESA website.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
