The saying goes, 'everybody needs good neighbours'.
From long-time educational colleagues to side-by-side schools, Oatley Public School Principal Debbie Hunter and Oatley West Public School Principal Paul Nash say their recent awards reflect what drives them both - their community.
The pair won awards in the 2022 St George Community Awards, being among three recipients of the NSW Government Community Service Award.
This award recognises an individual who has substantially helped to improve the quality of life of members in their community.
Ms Hunter says their friendship goes back a few years. "We're both old timers - we're probably the oldest relics on the principal ship. We've been at the job for a long time and we're good mates," she said.
"We are aligned in our ethical leadership and we've always worked as a team."
She said they have also created positive connections with Oatley in its history and natural environment, and built links with local and state MPs to receive grants for school infrastructure projects.
At Oatley West Public School since 2008, Mr Nash arrived from a school in the Hawkesbury region, and has taught at other schools in Sydney.
He recalls as a young boy his mother telling him that one day he would become a teacher. He went a step further, and became the school steer.
"I took a career in business management and came into teaching late as a mature aged student at 25," Mr Nash said.
"This is my second principalship. I've come in mainly from tough areas where there are lots of issues. My first school was Cabramatta Public School, where there were lots of South East Asian refugee kids. I got to know Debbie around that time, when she was doing camps and Aboriginal programs," Mr Nash said.
"When I arrived at Oatley West she was the first phone call to say 'welcome in buddy. I'm just down the road if you need me.' Now we're good neighbours."
He said the award went beyond an individual prize, but rather recognition of the whole school.
"We are very community orientated. Oatley is one suburb, so Deb and I work really hard as a community to make sure it's one," Mr Nash said. "If it was one school it would be 1200 kids. But we run very different schools and we run our own show."
The primary school sector is a true passion, he said. "I love seeing the kids learn - you see so much of that in a primary school.
"My role is making sure every classroom has the best teacher and the best resources it can have.
As for incoming parents with children starting school for the first time in 2023, the experienced educator has some advice - and says it all comes back to basics.
"Make sure your kids are toilet trained properly and the boys know how to use a urinal," he said.
"At drop-off on the first day, bow out. Mums hanging around looking out of their windows and crying makes it really hard on the kids. They can't believe that they're going to be alright."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
