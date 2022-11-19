St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Club Central Hurstville brings back $1 meals for one day only

By Jim Gainsford
November 20 2022 - 10:00am
To celebrate its 60th anniversary Club Central Hurstville is bringing back $1 member meals at Central Cucina for one day only on Friday, 25 November.

Jim Gainsford

