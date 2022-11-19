Club Central Hurstville brings back $1 meals for one day only

To celebrate its 60th anniversary Club Central Hurstville is bringing back $1 member meals at Central Cucina for one day only on Friday, 25 November.
The $1 meals were a popular promotion in the 1980s which the club became known for across southern Sydney.
The special one-day lunch will be an old favourite, bangers and mash, available at the club's bistro, Central Cucina.
Club Central director, Kevin Greene, recalls how popular the $1 meals were back in the 1980s when he first joined Illawarra Catholic Club as a director.
"Part of the Club's ethos of serving the community was behind offering the $1 meals, which saw crowds flock to the club to enjoy a hearty lunch," Mr Greene said.
"It's something that many of our members still fondly recall today so we know they will enjoy this nostalgic nod to our past amongst our other celebrations around the 60th anniversary.
"In fact, when I had the chance to speak with Human Nature a few years back, they remembered performing as the Four Trax at the club with the $1 meals, that's how memorable they were!," he said.
Members visiting Central Cucina will also be able to sample some of the house-made éclairs which are part of the regular menu offering that gives members and guests a fresh take on bistro dining.
Central Cucina was the final stage of the largest renovation and extension project in Club Central's 60-year history and opened in January 2022.
Central Cucina offers a fresh pasta bar and a range of elevated bistro meals. The French inspired éclairs are crafted in-house by two full time pastry chefs and feature flavour selections such as black forest, mango and passionfruit, pecan chocolate, raspberry white chocolate and salted caramel. One éclair is $9 and three are $20 and make an ideal gift for someone special, packaged in a decorative box.
The 60th anniversary commemoration for Illawarra Catholic Club is also being marked with an Annual Mass and Diamond Jubilee event on Sunday 27 November.
Tickets to the sparkling high tea being held in Southern Sydney Event Centre are still available.
Celebrations for club members will continue with a major membership draw on the same day for a Mercedes car, a diamond valued at more than $9,000 and $3000 in cash in the Live Like Royalty promotion.
Visit clubcentralhurstville.com.au/central-cucina/ for more details on the $1 meals, Annual Mass and major giveaway.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.