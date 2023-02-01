As the little ones are venturing through their school gates for the first time, also ready to tackle a new adventure are teenagers.
The beginning of high school - another educational milestone, was met with eagerness at Endeavour Sports High School this week.
Term 1 was a familiar stage in the calendar for this lot, but their surrounds were a whole new ball game.
Endeavour Principal James Kozlowski, who is also the President of Sutherland Secondary Principals Council, said the focus was ensuring a smooth ride.
"The first week for our new Year 7 students is very much about making them feel welcome and ensuring that their transition to high school is as enjoyable as possible," Mr Kozlowski said.
"We provide them with activities that inform them about the school and give them an understanding of our school's culture."
"This first week is also about making students aware of our high expectations, what they need to do to reach them and how we will support them to do so."
From timetables, teachers and classroom faces, the sudden change of routine is bringing a combination of reactions from some of the new arrivals.
"I have nervous excitement mixed together," Leah Fowler said.
Lucy Watkins said she was looking forward to discovering new possibilities. Liam Carmody was keen to meet new friends and get to know his teachers.
"I'm excited about all of the new learning experiences that high school gives you," Nicholas Naumovski said.
Parents are encouraged to help Year 7 students by ensuring they are familiar with transport travel to and from school, running through their class times and assessment schedules, and helping them create a study space that does not have too many distractions.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
