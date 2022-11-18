The St George Branch of the Association of Independent Retirees (AIR) held a 30th Anniversary celebration at its meeting on Friday November 18 at Mortdale RSL.
The Association is a member-driven national volunteer not-for-profit organisation that aims to advocate on retiree issues, particularly relating to health, lifestyle and finance that affect those who fully or partly self-fund in retirement.
The Sydney St George Branch, which has members from St George, the Sutherland Shire and Canterbury Bankstown, has now been actively engaged with the community for the past 30 years.
Past and present committee members have played a local community role and also undertaken roles in AIR at a national level.
Branch Committee member Neil Birdsall of Mortdale said the 30th anniversary meeting was attended by the AIR National President Wayne Strandquist who congratulated the Sydney St George Branch on its consistent support for independence in retirement both at a local and national level.
The celebration was marked by a cake cutting and a talk about the branch history given by 20 year member and past president Rod Lynch.
Mr Birdsall said the last few years during the COVID Pandemic had been very challenging.
"Our branch meetings were suspended during the pandemic but our Committee moved with the times and met online using Zoom.
"The branch kept in contact with members via its monthly newsletter, emails and phone calls. We now emerge from COVID and members are delighted to get back to face to face meetings," he said.
At the meeting the Branch membership officer Roger Heather of Oatley reported that the Branch had 66 active members while the Branch Treasurer Hugh McMaster of Hurstville reported that the branch finances were in good shape going into 2023.
AIR St George Branch meets the third Friday of the month (except December) from 10am to midday at Mortdale RSL.
This is an opportunity for retirees to meet, socialise and hear from guest speakers on issues affecting their retirement. Over the years the Branch has welcomed many guest speakers including health professionals, aged care experts, financial planners, solicitors, accountants, politicians and local community service providers.
Notable guest speakers have included local, state and federal politicians such as Gladys Berejiklian, Bronwyn Bishop, Kevin Greene, Linda Burney, David Coleman and Mark Coure.
The guest speaker for the Friday 20 January AIR meeting will be NSW Opposition Leader Chris Minns who some predict will be our next State Premier. Other speakers for 2023 will cover health issues in aging, financial matters and retirement lifestyles.
"Maintaining an independent lifestyle is so important to retirees and AIR aims to keep members up to date on key issues and to advocate with all levels of government to ensure that the independent retiree's voice is being heard," Mr Birdsall said.
Membership of A.I.R. is open to retirees, semi-retirees and persons approaching retirement. New members and visitors always welcome at meetings.
For more info phone Pat on 9554 4113 or visit the A.I.R national website: www.independentretirees.com
