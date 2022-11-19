St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Bayside's winning Christmas flags

November 19 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The winning designs in Bayside Council's Christmas Flag Competition will be flying from 112 flag poles across the local government area from the first week of December.

Bayside Council's 2022 Christmas flags will feature the unique artwork of a Year 7 student from Mascot, and a recent design graduate from Bexley North who were announced as the winners of the recent flag design competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.