St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Dax the biggest winner

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated November 21 2022 - 2:15pm, first published 8:30am
Como's Hayden Garn and Engadines Tony Rea took to the ring for a final battle in the 'Fight for Dax' fundraising cause. Picture John Veage.

The biggest winner from the disappointing 'Showdown in the Shire' fight between Ryan Waters and Junior Talipeau that didn't happen on Sunday was an extra ten thousand dollar donation to the family of seven-year-old Cerebral Palsy sufferer Dax.

John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

