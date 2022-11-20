The biggest winner from the disappointing 'Showdown in the Shire' fight between Ryan Waters and Junior Talipeau that didn't happen on Sunday was an extra ten thousand dollar donation to the family of seven-year-old Cerebral Palsy sufferer Dax.
After much hype and trash talk, the sold out event lost its main attraction when Talipeau didn't get registered to fight, Waters handing his appearance money to the 'Fight for Dax' cause, bringing the total raised to over twenty two thousand dollars.
The event still went ahead in one of the biggest boxing shows seen in the Shire, across the road from the Sutherland PCYC, where almost every local boxer had got their start.
In the end, the match up between Hayden 'Garny', from Como, and Tony 'Sugar' Rea, of Engadine, showed what the community can do for a good cause.
The two Junior League players had fought each other in their 30's, 40's and now had their final flourish.
Garn was awarded the win, but it was a fight that was never going to last the distance with both opponents throwing everything they had in early - even a crash tackle and wild air swings.
Dax's mother Bree said she grew up in Engadine and spent her childhood down at Scylla Bay every weekend, with her grandfather being a Como RL founding member.
"Sporting clubs and organisations are where communities begin," she said. Not only do you meet new people, learn new skills, and make memories, but you forge lifelong connections and friendships; this event proved that. To have support of the community is overwhelming, thank you all."
