Weekly Wrap: Social heart of the Shire

Hello readers,
In his feature piece, reporter Murray Trembath wrote:
The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre Sutherland - the third name for the venue in 46 years - was dubbed "the Opera House of the southern suburbs" when it opened in 1976.
A young Joan Sutherland is among Opera stars who have performed there but the centre has also been used for many other community events, ranging from balls, banquets, concerts, theatre productions and dance performances and movies to school presentations, citizenship ceremonies, political campaign launches and memorial services.
Plans for Sutherland Civic Centre, the original name, were announced in 1969 and it was hoped to open it in 1970, but the project took a further six years to come to fruition.
The auditorium seated 990 people, of which 510 were removable seats so that balls, banquets and similar functions could be held.
The Leader reported "the Opera House of the southern suburbs", which cost $2 million to build, would be officially opened by NSW Governor Sir Roden Cutler.
"A four-week festival of arts and crafts will follow the opening, making it the most exciting and varied program ever presented in the shire," the report said.
About 1000 people attended the opening.
The 23rd Field Regiment formed a guard of honour for Sir Roden, a Victoria Cross recipient.
Shire president Michael Tynan predicted "a striking sculpture" at the entrance, which was "a highly original work of art", would spark controversy.
The name of the venue was later changed to Sutherland Entertainment Centre.
Last week it was announced that the first performances in the upgraded Sutherland Entertainment Centre will take place in late January, followed by a gala reopening event featuring a star line-up five weeks later.
In other news this week, Sutherland Hospital's new MRI machine has arrived. The service will be available to patients early in 2023 after construction work and a commissioning process.
Sans Souci residents have voiced their concerns over a development application to turn a former Telstra exchange building into a community centre for Exodus Youth Worx.
The DA for the project was referred to the Georges River Local Planning Panel on November 10 for determination because of the large number of submissions from the public objecting to the proposed use.
Also making headlines was PAWS Pet Therapy pooch Roxy the labrador, who was named South Eastern Sydney Local Health District's Volunteer of the Year, in the recent District Healthcare Awards.
As always, that's just the tip of the news iceberg. Don't forget to visit our website - theleader.com.au - for the latest news, views and happenings from around the region.
Hope you all have a great week,
Editor Matt
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.