Sundays successful Shimano Super Crit at Southern Cross Cycling Clubs Waratah Park road course saw one of the biggest fields ever contested.
Over 200 cyclists took part in the third annual cycling criterium series which saw the stars come out for the cash prizes on offer.
Strong winds didn't deter riders as bunches were split apart on the 1.6 km circuit making it almost impossible to get back on to the leaders wheels.
The women's field saw three World Tour Riders take on the combined A and B grade field, and as the wind picked up it didn't take long for the bunches to split.
The chases couldn't catch up leaving a three rider breakaway of Brodie Chapman, Georgie Howe and Lilly Pollock that couldn't be caught, leaving the bunch to sprint for fourth.
Brodie Chapman took the win on the line just out-sprinting Oceania Time Trial Champion Howe.
"We three rode together, but I just hung off Georgie as she just time trialed around the course, said Chapman.
"It was close in the end, but I engaged my bike throw technique on the line just in case."
Junior rider Lilly Pollock was third.
The men's field saw 60 cyclists take to the course with new World Tour Rider Jenson Plowright the favourite.
"It's a great field," he said
"But I'm glad I get to start from the front line.
"I've got no team mates here so I'll have to ride smart and hold it together"
The men's bunch went flat strap early in the 60 minute, plus two lap race-completing their laps in around two minutes.
The race slowly split, but the bunch didn't really let them get away with local rider Ben Metcalfe, St George Cycle Clubs Rohan Haydon Smith and Michael Cupitt setting the pace early.
A bunch of nine riders formed a good combination, but Plowright made his move dragging a few riders with him, catching the lead riders and making a bunch of 15 that couldn't be caught.
The lead bunch hit the top corner together, with Dubbo cyclist Kurt Eather taking on Plowright in the drag race to the finish line, finally coming around him to take the win with Zac Marshall in third.
Eather said that Plowright left his sprint late and he just sat behind him waiting for him to make his move.
"I just followed him and finally went around the outside of him," the Oliver's Real Food rider said thanking his team mates.
" I tried so hard earlier to get back on the breakaway and it was a good team win.
"Jenson is the fastest guy here so we had to work real hard."
Plowright said it was a brutal course.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.