St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Kirrawee resident Neil McMahon among JPs recognised for 50 years' service

November 23 2022 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Speakman, Neil McMahon and Lee Evans at Parliament House. Picture supplied

Kirrawee resident Neil McMahon has witnessed a lot of signatures while serving for more than 50 years as a Justice of the Peace (JP).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.