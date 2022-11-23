Kirrawee resident Neil McMahon has witnessed a lot of signatures while serving for more than 50 years as a Justice of the Peace (JP).
Mr McMahon was among members of the JP "Class of 71", who was recognised at a ceremony at NSW Parliament House on November 9.
Last year's ceremony was postponed due to the pandemic.
Heathcote MP Lee Evans said Mr McMahon had "dedicated immeasurable hours to helping local residents for more than five decades and on behalf of the community, I thank him for his incredible contribution".
Attorney-General and Cronulla MP Mark Speakman said JPs played a critical role within their communities.
"It is important to recognise the countless hours JPs provide to people - whether they are applying for passports, needing a witness for a statutory declaration or affidavit or when they are buying and selling property," he said.
"The youngest in this group is 72 and the oldest is still providing JP services at age 99.
"In total, they have clocked more than 16,000 years of service since they took their oath.
More than 3300 long-serving JPs have received the certificates since they were introduced in December 2012."
Mr Speakman said JPs attending these ceremonies were also given a hard copy of the new JP Handbook, which had been updated in line with recent changes in how JPs carry out their functions.
"The 2022 JP Handbook details new processes such as enabling legal documents to be witnessed remotely via audio visual technology and changes to acceptable forms of identity to include Digital Drivers Licences," he said.
One more golden jubilee ceremony will be held at Parliament House on November 24 to recognise over 300 JPs, who have served their communities for over 50 years.
There are approximately 72,000 registered JPs in NSW.
Further information about volunteering as a JP: www.jp.nsw.gov.au
