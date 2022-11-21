St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Photos

Jacarandas no longer among mix of street trees planted by Sutherland Shire Council

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated November 21 2022 - 2:45pm, first published 1:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Sutherland Shire' jacarandas are at their peak after a slow start due to this year's rain and cooler temperatures,.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.