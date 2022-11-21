Sutherland Shire' jacarandas are at their peak after a slow start due to this year's rain and cooler temperatures,.
While the purple flowers on some trees, including those in Cremona Road, Como, may not be as prolific as other years, they are still provide beautiful colour for streets and neighbourhoods.
It is well known the shire is fortunate to have so many jacarandas because of the practice if Sister Irene Haxton presenting a seed to the mother of every baby born at her Jacaranda Private Hospital in Woolooware.
Sister Haxton, by this time retired, also joined the community fight in 1991 to save the jacarandas next to the Como Hotel when Sutherland Shire Council planned to remove them.
Because they are not native, jacarandas are no longer among the mix of street trees planted by Sutherland Shire Council.
A council spokesman said, "Like many communities across Sydney, Sutherland Shire has many Jacaranda trees dotted throughout our urban tree canopy, with trees ranging in age and condition across our suburbs".
"Residents may have observed local Jacaranda trees have bloomed slightly later this season, likely a result of recent extended periods of rain and cooler temperatures.
"In some previous years with milder winters and dryer springs, local Jacaranda trees have flowered in mid-October.
"Jacaranda trees are not part of the current variety of trees which council staff include in planting activities on nature strips and in reserves as part of a considered approach to enhancing our local tree canopy."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.