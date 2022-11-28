St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Gymea Technology High School welcomes NSW school roll-out of new cyber security course

By Eva Kolimar
Updated November 28 2022 - 11:44am, first published 11:30am
Gymea Technology High School teacher Nicholas Dellagiacoma with students Scarlett Taylor, Charlotte Fradd, teacher, Zachary Beiswenger, Jasia Dumas, Jimmy Zhou and Lydia Kochappan. Picture by Chris Lane

High school students in NSW will be taught the skills of the future with an Australian-first cyber security course developed collaboratively by the NSW Department of Education, industry and Cyber Security NSW.

