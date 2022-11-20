St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
What's on

Southern Sydney Multiple Births Association celebrates 50 years

EK
By Eva Kolimar
November 21 2022 - 9:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Southern Sydney Multiple Births Association celebrates 50 years of supporting parents of multiple children in St George and Sutherland Shire. Picture supplied

Southern Sydney Multiple Births Association (SSMBA) celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2022.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.