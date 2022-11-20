Southern Sydney Multiple Births Association (SSMBA) celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2022.
A Christmas party was held with more than 100 families across St George and Sutherland Shire, at Panania Diggers. Up to 200 twins were there.
The association (SSMBA) gives parents or expectant parents of multiples (twins, triplets or more) support in navigating the challenging journey of raising more than one child at a time.
Members are supported socially and psychologically, with an extensive network of multiple parents with children throughout all age groups.
Lifelong friendships are made within the group, as the children grow up together and share childhood memories, while giving parents and carers the opportunity to connect.
There is an upcoming Shire Super Playgroup being hosted by SSMBA from 10am-midday on December 5 at Kingsway Community Church, 9 Resolution Drive, Caringbah.
The first session is free, after which the cost is $5 per family. Partners, grandparents, carers and siblings are all welcome.
Children can play in a secure indoor and outdoor area, and there are lots of toys, plenty of parking and coffee.
All ages are welcome but the playgroup is best suited to confident walkers from age one to five.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.