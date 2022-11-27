There's a new splash of blue on brick at Como Public School, which holds a creative project that has come into fruition at the artistic hands of First Nations Sutherland Shire artist Lyle Ah Sam.
Through The NSW Aboriginal Education Consultative Group (AECG), the school connected with the artist, who provides workshops for First Nations students in schools.
Lyle, who also has Chinese heritage, visited Como Public, and asked students what aspects of nature were significant to them. Principal Nicole Gilmore said the final result was somewhat of a "spirit bird" for the school.
"We have lots of cockatoos, bottlebrush and eucalyptus trees around here. Lyle used a technique called rarrk. The children put their handprints on it as ownership, and we've proudly hung it on the front of our school for everyone to enjoy," she said.
But beyond a pleasing walk-by, it is also visual recognition of the school's Indigenous pupils and its dedication to making Aboriginal languages thrive in primary school.
Students in NSW will soon be able to access a new Aboriginal Languages syllabus.
Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell says NSW is proudly home to more than 35 Aboriginal Language groups, and more than 100 dialects of those languages.
"This is the first major redevelopment of how Aboriginal languages are taught in our schools in 20 years," Ms Mitchell said.
"The new syllabus gives students valuable opportunities to learn the language of their local area and develop an understanding of Aboriginal languages and cultures.
"For the first time students who speak an Aboriginal Language or Torres Strait Islander Language at home will be able to progress the study of that language at school."
The Kindergarten to Year 10 syllabus includes guidance for schools on involving Aboriginal communities and knowledge holders when introducing and teaching the syllabus.
Minister for Aboriginal Affairs Ben Franklin says Aboriginal students have a right to learn their own language in school.
"Creating more opportunities for Aboriginal students to communicate in an Aboriginal language not only strengthens their connections to country, culture and their identity but it promotes the importance of language revitalisation and the continuation of learning," Mr Franklin said.
"Empowering young Aboriginal people to maintain a strong sense of identity, belonging and culture and learn more about Aboriginal languages is also hugely beneficial to their overall educational and social outcomes."
Ms Gilmore said this will benefit not only the school's Indigenous students, but other students and teachers.
"We will be fully embracing and welcoming this. It's important everyone has a more informative perspective on the history of First Nations people and role they have played in shaping Australia," she said.
"Our First Nations students all have a Personal Learning Plan in collaboration with parents, with particular learning and cultural goals. We're looking forward to delivering that in a better way."
The new Aboriginal Languages syllabus will be available to be taught in NSW schools from 2024.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
