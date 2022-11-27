St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Como Public School celebrates Indigenous culture with new artwork by First Nations artist Lyle Ah Sam

EK
By Eva Kolimar
November 28 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
First Nations artist Lyle Ah Sam, with his artwork, pictured with Como Public School Principal Nicole Gilmore and some of the school's Indigenous pupils Will, Kaelan, Ben, Jack, Riley, Ivy and Matilda. Picture by Chris Lane

There's a new splash of blue on brick at Como Public School, which holds a creative project that has come into fruition at the artistic hands of First Nations Sutherland Shire artist Lyle Ah Sam.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.