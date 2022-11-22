New Hughes MP Jenny Ware has returned from COP27 in Egypt strongly convinced of the need for a serious investigation into nuclear technology to meet lower emissions targets.
Ms Ware spent five days from November 10 at the international conference at the invitation of the Coalition for Conservation, a centre-right environmental ideas group.
She said no parliamentary entitlements were used.
Both the Labor Party and Coalition are committed to a target of zero emissions by 2050.
Labor has a more ambitious aim of 43 per cent by 2030, based on 2005 levels
Ms Ware said the conference was focussed on how the international community could adapt to a net zero emissions world.
"What became very clear was that solutions-based centre-right political parties, including the Liberals, need to reclaim the climate change/environmental policy agenda from the political left," she said.
"I met with like-minded representatives and legislators from right-of-centre political parties including American Republicans and British Conservatives, as well as New Zealand and German conservatives.
"After all, it was Margaret Thatcher in 1988 who was the first world leader to mention climate change and the need to find solutions to the 'irretrievable damage to the atmosphere, the oceans, to earth itself'.
Ms Ware said to date, no country had managed to move completely to net zero emissions by relying solely on renewable energy.
Australia was in the midst of an energy crisis, with prices set to increase at more than 50 per cent for electricity and 40 per cent for for gas, she said
"It is therefore time that we embraced, with open minds, an investigation into the role of nuclear technology and the role it may be able to play as we move to our commitment to achieve net zero emissions by 2050," she said.
"Presentations at COP27 included talks on small modular reactors that are being rolled out across the US as part of America's answer to moving towards net zero.
"My 15-year-old self, with a bedroom adorned with Midnight Oil posters, would be horrified at the proposition of Australia embracing nuclear technology.
"However, the nuclear of 2022 is very different to the past.
"Australia has an abundance of uranium and it is paradoxical that we are prepared to mine it and ship it to other countries to utilise zero emission technology, yet we will not investigate how this technology could be used at home.
"Facilitating an environment to enable personal endeavour to be rewarded is an integral value of Liberalism."
