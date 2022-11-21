St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Mayoral Minute with Nick Katris: National Asbestos Awareness Month

Updated November 21 2022 - 3:55pm, first published 3:51pm
Georges River mayor, Nick Katris.

November is National Asbestos Awareness Month and I encourage you to 'Be Asbestos Ready' during National Asbestos Awareness Week 2022 (NAAW) from 21- 27 November 2022.

