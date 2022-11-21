St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Christine Chung named Banks Volunteer of the Year

November 22 2022 - 8:30am
Senator Marise Payne, Ms Christine Chung, and Federal Member for Banks, David Coleman.

Ms Christine Chung was announced as the winner of the Banks Volunteer of the Year Award at a ceremony on November 16.

Local News

