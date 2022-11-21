Christine Chung named Banks Volunteer of the Year

Ms Christine Chung was announced as the winner of the Banks Volunteer of the Year Award at a ceremony on November 16.
The Award was established in 2015 and recognises outstanding achievement in the community. More than 50 people were nominated for the Award this year.
Christine was named the winner of the Award for her outstanding contribution to Oatley RSL Netball Club over the past five years.
During this time, she has contributed to the club as a player, umpire and a committee member.
Christine is currently the club's Treasurer and has been able to provide players with training shirts, a club tent, training equipment and balls.
She is also the photographer, a Nation C accredited umpire and a team delegate for the club.
"Volunteers often don't get the recognition they deserve, and it's really important to highlight all the good work going on in the community", David Coleman, Federal Member for Banks said.
"I was very pleased to present Christine with the Award. She has shown exceptional commitment to Oatley RSL Netball Club, with many members of our community benefiting from her ongoing dedication".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.