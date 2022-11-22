St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Kogarah Bay Progress Association Queen's Platinum Jubilee tree planting ceremonies

November 22 2022 - 11:30am
The Kogarah Bay Progress Association last week hosted three 'Turning of the First Sod' tree planting ceremonies in commemoration of the Platinum Jubilee of the late Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.

