Kogarah Bay Progress Association Queen's Platinum Jubilee tree planting ceremonies

The Kogarah Bay Progress Association last week hosted three 'Turning of the First Sod' tree planting ceremonies in commemoration of the Platinum Jubilee of the late Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.
The Association was successful in receiving Federal Government funding via Federal Member for Cook, Scott Morrison, Member for Banks, David Coleman Member for Barton, Linda Burney MP, which encompasses the Georges River Local Government Area, as part of the Planting Trees for The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Program.
On Thursday, 17 November the 'Turning of the First Sod' ceremony took place at Terry Street Reserve, Blakehurst by Mr Coleman who was joined by Georges River Council Deputy Mayor Kathryn Landsberry and Councillors Sam Elmir, Natalie Mort and Peter Mahoney.
Kogarah Bay Progress Association president, Jeff Powys welcomed them and thanked them for their participation in the ceremony to honour Her Majesty and her life's achievements".
"Terry Street Reserve is a beautiful spot for families in the local area to enjoy. The tree planting program will further improve the Reserve for residents., It's a great initiative by the Kogarah Bay Progress Association", Mr Coleman said
This was followed by a second ceremony at Carss Bush Park on the same day where KBPA president, Jeff Powys welcomed the Federal Member for Cook, Scott Morrison who performed the 'Turning of the First Sod', along with Georges River Council Mayor Nick Katris.
Members of the Kogarah Bay Progress Association were also in attendance.
Mr Morrison said " As the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Planting program rolls out across the country it is now made even more significant, as we celebrate Her Majesty's incredible life of service, and more recently, commemorate her passing.
"Thank you to all the organisations who applied to take part in this program and thanks to the local bush care volunteers who will be ensuring these plantings leave a long lasting legacy".
On Friday, 18tNovember, federal member for Barton, Linda Burney, MP, carried out the 'Turning of the First Sod' in Vanessa Street Reserve, Beverly Hills.
Kogarah Bay Progress Association vice-president, Suzanne O'Connor welcomed Ms Burney and other guests.
"It was fantastic to attend three Queens Jubilee tree planting events at Beverly Hills, Hurstville and Marrickville," Ms Burney said.
"I would like to thank the Georges River Council, Kogarah Bay Progress Association and Marrickville Golf Club for their community engagement and work to breathe more life into our green spaces." .
All three federal members commended the Association for their efforts in securing funding for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Tree Planting Program, which not only honours the Queen's lifetime of service to the Commonwealth through a living memorial, but also for the
contribution the program will make to greening our city and increasing our tree canopy.
Mr Powys said,"I look forward to welcoming all three federal members back for an 'unveiling of a plaque' ceremony at each of the three locations in 2023 when the full planting program has been completed."
