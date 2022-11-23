She's usually the one in charge but the tables turned when St George Hospital's Director of Nursing and Midwifery, Lauren Sturgess, ended up in ICU for five days after she caught COVID-19.
Suddenly she was patient in the hospital she knew so well. But it was comforting knowing that a dedicated medical team was united in common care.
During her treatment, Ms Sturgess met Registered Nurse, Jennifer North, and the pair developed a friendship. They didn't know it at the time, but the bond would lead to a gesture beyond those four walls.
Before Ms Sturgess fell ill, one of her wish list work projects was to thank staff for their tireless work during the COVID-19 pandemic. She came up with the idea of an 'appreciation wall' or monument of some kind, to honour staff efforts.
It wasn't until she got talking with Ms North, who is also an artist, that the penny dropped. Ms North offered to draw a piece of art to hang on that blank wall that was in need of some recognition.
Her drawing depicts a team of staff heading into the ICU COVID-19 pod during the Delta wave, when hospital numbers were at their peak.
Former graphic designer, Ms North, describes her drawing as a representation of the teams supporting each other so they could be strong for their patients.
"It's about everyone working together and having each other's back, enabling us to offer the best possible care to our patients during an unprecedented time," she said. "It's about saying thank you to all the staff for their hard work."
Ms Sturgess says "being on the other side of the fence" was confronting.
"But...I was in very good hands...I was proud of them," she said. "My admission reinforced what I already knew about the staff - they are so compassionate and caring.
"This artwork will serve as a timely reminder, now and in years to come, of the commitment and camaraderie that got us through one of the most challenging health crises in decades."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.